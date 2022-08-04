Henrik J. Aune 100 died on July 27, 2022 in Collierville, Tennessee. He was born October 29, 1921, to Martin and Alida Aune in Starbuck, MN. He earned his B.S, M.S. and PhD. from the University of Minnesota and taught high school Vocational Agriculture in Minnesota, was on the faculty of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL and retired as an Agricultural Economist from the TVA in 1984.
Mr. Aune was the Sec-Treasurer of the Florence Exchange Club from 1985-1995. He was also the treasurer of the Help Center from 1990-2007.
Mr. Aune’s name was entered in the Florence Exchange Club’s Book of Golden Deeds on June 26, 2007.
The funeral services will be held at First Christian Church in Florence on August 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The Reverend Cameron Douglas officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, Elkins Funeral Home directing.
The family will receive friends before the service at 10:00 AM at First Christian.
Survivors include Bruce Aune, Mobile, AL, Tom and Patsy Aune, Lewes, DE, Mark and Lisa Aune, Collierville, TN, and Jan and Joe Billions, Atlanta, GA; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Edna Crisp Aune and Lola Creel Aune.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church Discretionary Fund, 700 North Wood Avenue Florence, Alabama 35630 or the Presbyterian Home for Children, P.O. Drawer 577, Talladega, Alabama 35160.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.