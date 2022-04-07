Mr. Henry “Dukey” Gilbert was born December 28th, 1950 to the late Mr. Lifford Henry (LH) Gilbert and Mrs. Annie Bell Smith Gilbert. He entered eternal rest April 3rd, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital with his three daughters by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Barbara Gentry and Carrie Johnson, two brothers Joe Frank and Gene Gilbert.
Henry confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Pleasant Hill C P Church and would later join Temple of Praise. Quite frequently you could catch Henry at the 9am service at Matthew House of Praise and he would continue his worship at the 11am service at Temple of Praise until his health failed and he was no longer able to do so. Although, he was no longer able to attend church he kept his faith in God and enjoyed listening to his gospel music. "Thunder and Lord I know you been so good" was ones of many he enjoyed listening to.
Henry was educated in the Giles County School system and a dedicated employee of Torrington Fafnir/Timken for several years.
Henry was a hard working man and proudly provided for his daughters. He loved all of his family dearly and loved joking with his nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories Kimberly (Corey) Potter of Athens, AL Aryanna and Keiana Gilbert both of Chattanooga, TN. Two granddaughters Sha'keira Carden and Jeanesis Coffey and four great grandchildren, Cayden, De’miyah, Domani, and Dralyn Carden. Two sisters Sherry (Robert) Gentry and Tammy (Patrick)King all of Pulaski,TN.
Aunts Jessie Mae Martin, Beatrice Coleman,and Faye (Marvin)Small and
Uncle Frank James Randolph. Several nieces, nephews and a
host of friends also survive.
Funeral service for Mr. Henry “Dukey” Gilbert will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 beginning with visitation at 2:00 p.m. and the 3:00 p.m. funeral service immediately following at Temple of Praise Church 1030 Ragsdale Lane, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Maplewood.
Wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Henry “Dukey” Gilbert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.