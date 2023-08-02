Henry Morgan Kilpatrick passed away on July 31st, 2023 at Crocket Hospital in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was 84 years old and was born in Alabama.
Morgan enjoyed woodworking, black and white horses, and gardening. He worked at Griffin Industries from 1954 to 2000.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place in Giles Memory Gardens.
Henry was preceded in death by, his wife, Betty Kilpatrick, son, Dennis Kilpatrick, great grandson, Michael Wayne Daly, and 4 sisters and 1 brother.
He is survived by,
Daughters, Debbie (Ricky) Chapman of Alabama
Tammy (Terry) Newton of Pulaski, TN
Son, Danny (Marie) Kilpatrick of Goodspring, TN
Sisters, Rosie Thompson of Pulaski, TN
Katie Smith of Pulaski, TN
9 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Henry Morgan Kilpatrick.
