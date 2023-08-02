Henry "H.B." Sowell, age 87, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Hilton Hotels, and a member of First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceburg. He loved his family, friends, food, and sports and not necessarily in that order. Mr. Sowell served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. Sowell, Sr. and Lena Mai Allen Sowell; his wife, Betty Sowell; one sister, Mary Frances Lumpkins; and two brothers, James Cecil Sowell and Charles Henry Sowell, Jr.
He is survived by three sisters, Linda Sowell, Martha Ann Alford, and Beth Sowell Barnes, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; sister-in-law, June Sowell of Lebanon, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
