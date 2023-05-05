Herbert Junior "Herb" Mosley, age 85, of Five Points, TN passed away Tuesday, May 02, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio and owner of the Old Store Flea Market. He was also a member of Crossroads of Dixie Antique Tractor Club and Five Points Baptist Church. Mr. Mosley served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Birdie Wisdom Mosley; and son-in-law, George Thornton.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruby Tripp Mosley of Five Points, TN; daughter, Pam Thornton of Five Points, TN; son, Jeff Mosley of Five Points, TN; granddog, Jack; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, May 05, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 06, 2023, with Art McCormack officiating. Interment will follow at Bonnertown Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.