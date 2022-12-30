Hester Viola Stevens, 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN, originally of Baltimore,
Maryland passed away at her Home on December 24, 2022. She
attended Highland Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Donald T. Stevens Sr.;
Parents, George Doster and Hester Wilson; Brothers, Calvin Doster,
George “Dutch” Doster; Sisters, Thelma Miller, Hazel Schuman.
She is survived her Children, Douglas E. Stevens Sr. (Bonnie), Christine
M. Heath (Vernon), Richard A. Stevens, Donald T. Stevens Jr. (Mary),
David W. Stevens; 9 Grandchildren; 24 Great Grandchildren; Numerous
Great Great Grandchildren.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremonies will be held at Duda-Ruck Funeral
Home in Dundalk, MD.
