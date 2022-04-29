Hollis Ray Beasley, age 70 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Friday,
April 22, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center. He was a retired self-
employed painter who enjoyed golfing with this brothers and son and being
outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Myra Beasley; Parents, Marvin and
Nellie Jane Beasley; Brothers, Marcus Eugene Beasley, Willard Clifton,
Charles Howard Beasley.
He is survived by his Son, Christopher Beasley; Daughter, Angela Hart;
Brothers, Marshall Beasley (Nancy), Jimmy Beasley; Sisters, Judy Nunley
(Danny), Viola Troup, Shelby Rogers; Grandchildren, Samantha Reagan
Beasley; Bradley Hart, Alexander Hart; several nieces and nephews;
mother of his children, Jayne Beasley.
Services to be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
