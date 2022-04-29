LOCAL OBITUARY

Hollis Ray Beasley, age 70 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Friday,

April 22, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center. He was a retired self-

employed painter who enjoyed golfing with this brothers and son and being

outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his Wife, Myra Beasley; Parents, Marvin and

Nellie Jane Beasley; Brothers, Marcus Eugene Beasley, Willard Clifton,

Charles Howard Beasley.

He is survived by his Son, Christopher Beasley; Daughter, Angela Hart;

Brothers, Marshall Beasley (Nancy), Jimmy Beasley; Sisters, Judy Nunley

(Danny), Viola Troup, Shelby Rogers; Grandchildren, Samantha Reagan

Beasley; Bradley Hart, Alexander Hart; several nieces and nephews;

mother of his children, Jayne Beasley.

Services to be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com

All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Hollis Beasley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

