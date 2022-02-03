LOCAL OBITUARY

Hollis Wayne Green, 70, of Lexington, passed away February 1, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center, Winfield, AL.  Wayne was a truck driver and a Baptist.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Rita Self Green

            Sons:  Anthony Green(Penny) & Steven Green

            Daughters:  Angela Martin(Kris), Amanda Miller & Tanya Tucker(Jason)

            Brothers:  Hershel Green, Hassel Green, Terry Green & Bobby Green

            Sisters:  Shellie Thigpen & Elizabeth Davis

            Grandchildren:  Blake Martin(Hannah), Alyssa Martin, Presley Green, Katelyn Green, Austin Bullock,

                        Karlie Miller, Victoria Bonifer, Peyton Bonifer, Isabelle Bonifer, Jayden Tucker & Tessa Tucker

            Great grandchildren:  Parker Martin, Griffin Martin, Lila Martin & Paisley Lugo

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Luther Chisolm Green & Myrtle Mae Scott Green

            Brothers:  W.A. Green & Arthur Green

            Sister:  Dora Matthews

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Alvin Lambert officiating.  Burial will be at Richardson Chapel Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

