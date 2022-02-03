Hollis Wayne Green, 70, of Lexington, passed away February 1, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center, Winfield, AL. Wayne was a truck driver and a Baptist.
Survivors include:
Wife: Rita Self Green
Sons: Anthony Green(Penny) & Steven Green
Daughters: Angela Martin(Kris), Amanda Miller & Tanya Tucker(Jason)
Brothers: Hershel Green, Hassel Green, Terry Green & Bobby Green
Sisters: Shellie Thigpen & Elizabeth Davis
Grandchildren: Blake Martin(Hannah), Alyssa Martin, Presley Green, Katelyn Green, Austin Bullock,
Karlie Miller, Victoria Bonifer, Peyton Bonifer, Isabelle Bonifer, Jayden Tucker & Tessa Tucker
Great grandchildren: Parker Martin, Griffin Martin, Lila Martin & Paisley Lugo
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Luther Chisolm Green & Myrtle Mae Scott Green
Brothers: W.A. Green & Arthur Green
Sister: Dora Matthews
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Alvin Lambert officiating. Burial will be at Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.