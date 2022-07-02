Horace Edward Hartsell, age 86, passed away June 29, 2022.
Ed was born October 14, 1935 in Haynesville, Louisiana, one of the ten children born to Shady Bradford Hartsell and Nicie Sue Davis Hartsell. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Master’s degree in Education and by 1970 he went on to graduate from Auburn University with his P.H.D. in Education. He was an avid Rose gardener and a Pilot who loved to fly. For over 30 years, Ed served as President for numerous colleges. He was also a Weatherman and Radio Announcer. Throughout his travels, Ed never met a stranger, and if he did, they were not a stranger for long.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Evin Bradford Hartsell, his brothers, Huey and S.B., and his sisters, Floy, Ann, and Ardece.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Powell Hartsell of Pulaski, his sons, Mark Edward Hartsell of Memphis and Retired Major General James Scott Hartsell of Lutz, FL, his twin daughters, Dr. Karen E. Hartsell of Ocala, FL and Dr. Kim A. Lancaster of E. Lake Weir, FL, his brothers, Earl Hartsell of Louisiana and Glenn Hartsell of Texas, his sisters, Carmen Allen of Georgia and Flora Tant of Tennessee, his grandchildren, Alex and Nathan Hartsell, Lauren Witte, and Taylor Lancaster, his 5 step-grandchildren, and his 12 great grandchildren.
Military Honors for his Service to our Nation will be rendered at Middle Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, 7931 McCory Lane, Nashville, TN on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.