Horace “Hoss” Fralix, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 19, 2021 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee at the age of 85. He was born on December 23, 1935 to the late Horace Sr and Bessie Fralix in Giles County, Tennessee.
Horace attended Giles County High School. He was promoted to assistant manager at a steel and iron factory in St. Louis, MO until he retired. He served in the National Guard. Horace enjoyed fishing, hunting and the simple pleasure of visiting with friends and family. However, most days you could find him hopping in his car and driving his little puppy, snoopy, around. He attended services at the First United Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Matthews; sister, Kathy Woods; step-son, Ron Settlemyre and four grandchildren, Johnathan Matthews, Ethan Matthews, Gavin Matthews, and Josephine Matthews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Horace Fralix, Sr; mother, Bessie Fralix; two sisters, Elizabeth Reeves and Mildred Henson; brother, Foster Fralix; daughter, Beverly Oliver and two granddaughters Brittany Oliver and Hailey Oliver.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on January 22, 2022 at First United Pentecostal Church at 1103 Springer Road, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee with Ricky Haislip officiating. Friends and family are invited to fellowship in a meal following the service.
Horace attended Giles County High School. He was promoted to assistant manager at a steel and iron factory in St. Louis, MO until he retired. He served in the National Guard. Horace enjoyed fishing, hunting and the simple pleasure of visiting with friends and family. However, most days you could find him hopping in his car and driving his little puppy, snoopy, around. He attended services at the First United Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Matthews; sister, Kathy Woods; step-son, Ron Settlemyre and four grandchildren, Johnathan Matthews, Ethan Matthews, Gavin Matthews, and Josephine Matthews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Horace Fralix, Sr; mother, Bessie Fralix; two sisters, Elizabeth Reeves and Mildred Henson; brother, Foster Fralix; daughter, Beverly Oliver and two granddaughters Brittany Oliver and Hailey Oliver.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on January 22, 2022 at First United Pentecostal Church at 1103 Springer Road, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee with Ricky Haislip officiating. Friends and family are invited to fellowship in a meal following the service.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Horace Fralix Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.
To plant a tree in memory of Horace Fralix, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.