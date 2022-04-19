Horace "Spanky" Howell, Jr., age 67, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Detroit, MI, and a truck driver for Plainview Dairy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Wallace Howell, Sr. and Betty L. Ingram Howell.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol June Inman Howell of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sons, Horace Wallace Howell, III, Horace Richard "Richey" Howell, and Tommy Ray Dale Howell (Leon Mardis), all of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Beverly Curran (Allen) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Rodger Howell of Lawrenceburg, TN; three granddaughters, Kassity Howell, Heidi Wooten (Logan),and Hunter Howell; one grandson, Joey Howell; and two unborn great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
