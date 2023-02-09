Howard Busby, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, February 09, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a member of Leoma Church of Christ and the National Rifle Association (NRA). He was retired from Murray Ohio as a maintenance supervisor, he worked at Arvin Gabriel for a few years, and then as a truck driver for Jennings Farms.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Jimbuck" and Geneva Bivins Busby; his wife, Edna McDaniel Busby; one brother, Paul Neal Busby; and two sisters, Loree White and Helen LaCroix.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Wunner (Tony) of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sons, Steve Busby of Lawrenceburg, TN, James Busby (Robbie), of Ethridge, TN, and Rodney Busby (Jennifer) of Summertown, TN; two brothers, Kevin Busby (Nina) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and David Busby (Kay) of Loretto, TN; four sisters, Pam Case (Danny), Patsy Russ (Gary), Shirley Brown, and Patricia Luna (Terry), all of Loretto, TN; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2023, and from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 11, 2023, with Rodney Livingston officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.