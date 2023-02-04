LOCAL OBITUARY

Howard "HoJo" Johnston, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a photographer for 44 years where he captured photos for the citizens of Lawrence County and the Lawrence County Advocate. He was also a previous recipient of the Lawrence County Citizen of the Year award. Mr. Johnston served his country in the TN Army National Guard during Desert Storm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bruce and Wilma Jean Cozart Johnston.

He is survived by one daughter, Kerry Pratt (Eddie) of Spring Hill, TN; one son, Bruce Johnston (Brigitte) of Leoma, TN; sister and caregiver, Sandy Calvert of Lawrenceburg, TN; sister, Gloria Thomas of Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandchildren, Dustin Dickey (Brittney), Ryan Dickey (Mariana), and Haley Johnston, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; five great-grandchildren, Madalyn Workman, Paisley Workman, Abel Workman, Henry Dickey, and Walker Rose Dickey; several nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Richard Bivens.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 08, 2023, with Ricky Nelson and Chad Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Bumpas Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
4:00PM-8:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
1:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
