Howard Marston, age 84, of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Leoma, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of First United Methodist Church. Mr. Marston served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Minnie Pearl Littrell Marston; three brothers, Joseph Herbert Marston, Cleburn C. Marston, and Irving Marston; and four sisters, Janie Rippy, Gretchen Storey, Mary Frances Marston, and Minnie Ruth Marston.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anita Gentry Marston of Leoma, TN; one son, Casey Gentry Marston of Leoma, TN; two brothers, Raymond S. Marston (Betty) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Avon Laurence Marston (Janice) of Hermitage, TN; and one sister, Itra Elizabeth Blankenship of Powder Springs, GA.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Freemon Cemetery at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 29, 2022, with Billy Beal officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
