Howard Ronald "Ronny" Sanford, age 75, of Lawrenceburg,TN passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. For 57 years Ronny and wife Lana Bunt Sanford, were blessed with love and joy, two loving children, five super grandchildren, wonderful parents, extended family, and friends. He was employed by Murray Ohio his entire career and was of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Leroy Sanford and Grace Himes Sanford. 

He was survived by his wife, Lana Bunt Sanford; one daughter, Denise Kilburn (Greg); one son, Lee Sanford; five grandchildren, Tyler Kilburn (fiance, Jaclyn, of Brentwood, Tennessee), Parrish Kilburn, Nick Kilburn, Tasha Kilburn, and Madison Sanford, all of Lawrenceburg, TN. Survivors also include, one sister, Mary Martin (Cecil) of Miami, Texas; one brother, Butch Sanford (Leanora) of San Diego, California; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, February 28, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 01, 2022, with Mickey Brackin officiating.  The family suggests memorials be made to the Lawrence County Public Library or Vanderbilt Cancer and Research Center.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Monday, February 28, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Mar 1
Graveside Service
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
11:00AM
Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
2951 US 43
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
