Howard Thomas White, age 89, of Killen, AL, passed away June 20, 2022, at his residence. He
is survived by his wife of forty years, Jean Long White. Howard was a native of Lawrence Co.,
TN; he was born on February 28, 1933, the son of Frank White and Cornelia Freemon White.
He was retired from Murray Ohio Mfg., was a member of the American Legion Post 146, and
served in the U.S. Army, followed by the Army Reserve. Howard enjoyed hunting, fishing and
hosting fish frys for friends and family. He was known to wrestle a bear at the county fair, take a
Deliverance inspired ride from Shoal Creek to Happy Hollow in a flat bottom boat, dance with
the Cherokee Indians in North Carolina, hunt wild boar in Canada and write a controversial
article or two for the Advocate.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Allen White and Frank White
Jr., and grandson Tanner Michael.
In addition to his wife, Howard is survived by his children: Andy White (Doris), Lisa Ladner
(Robert), Barkley White, Beth Lumpkins (Chris) and Chris White (Debbie); step-children:
Scotty Long (Angie) and Wade Higdon (Amanda); nephews: Dennis White (Peggy), Bryan
White (Kathy) and Matt Wear (Christy); nieces: Francis McWilliams (Jim) and Jennifer Wear;
grandchildren: Nick Ladner, Amanda Ladner, Jenna Tipper (Chad), Ella White, Macie Pringle,
Brooke Long, Hunter Long, Chris Higdon and Eric Higdon; great-grandchildren: Wesley
Michael, Scarlett Hartsfield, Adaline Yocom, Sullivan Tipper and Lona Tipper.
It was Howard’s wish to be cremated with no public services. A private graveside service will
be held for Howard Thomas White at a future date. Elkins Funeral Home in Killen, AL, is
assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at
www.elkinsfuneralhome.com The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s
Research Hospital or the Disabled Veteran’s Administration.
