Howard Tillman Rogers, age 85 and formerly of Pulaski, passed away July 1, 2022 at his home in Lacys Spring, AL.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Ann Wright Rogers, his son Howard Christopher Rogers, and his daughter, Rita Faye Rogers McPheron.
Survivors include his son, Terry Rogers and wife Mona of Lacys Spring, his daughter Nancy Lewter of Pulaski, his sister Annie Mae Owens of Columbia, his brother Raymond Rogers of Illinois, his half brothers Jerry and Teddy Pratt, his half sisters Sue Crafton and Mary Frances Martin, his grandchildren, Megan Ridinger, Ashley O'Neal, Angel Cosby, Bailey Lewter, and Dakota Rogers, and his great grandchildren, Austin, Kiely, and Madison Ridinger, Preston, Devon, Brionna, and Cameron Shelton, Triston McPheron, Abigayle and Nicholas Proctor, Josiah Cosby, and Ryan Appleton.
Visitation will begin at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, Where Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
