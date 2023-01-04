LOCAL OBITUARY

Hugh Benton Price , age 85 of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a United States Army Veteran, a tractor mechanic, and a member of New Hope Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Rodney Krick & Hobert Seymore will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery with military honors given at the graveside.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                                Jearl Dean Price                                    Loretto, TN 

Sons-                                Bobby Price (Bonita)                             Adamsville, TN            

                                         Richard Price (Melissa)                         Loretto, TN 

Daughter-                        Karen Self (Bubba)                                Rogersville, AL 

3 Sisters-                          Esther Gulley                                          Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                          Jewel Johnston                                       Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                          Ruth Smith                                             Lawrenceburg, TN 

      

11 Grandchildren 

21 Great Grandchildren 

Preceded in death by: 

Parents- Samuel Jackson & Reba Lou Randolph Price 

Son- Donald Price 

Daughter- Kathy Howell 

Sisters- Evelina Price, Corina Faught, & Bessie Richardson 

To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

