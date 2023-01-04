Hugh Benton Price , age 85 of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a United States Army Veteran, a tractor mechanic, and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Rodney Krick & Hobert Seymore will be officiating. Burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery with military honors given at the graveside.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Jearl Dean Price Loretto, TN
Sons- Bobby Price (Bonita) Adamsville, TN
Richard Price (Melissa) Loretto, TN
Daughter- Karen Self (Bubba) Rogersville, AL
3 Sisters- Esther Gulley Lawrenceburg, TN
Jewel Johnston Lawrenceburg, TN
Ruth Smith Lawrenceburg, TN
11 Grandchildren
21 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Samuel Jackson & Reba Lou Randolph Price
Son- Donald Price
Daughter- Kathy Howell
Sisters- Evelina Price, Corina Faught, & Bessie Richardson
