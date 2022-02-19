Hugh Don Jordan , age 88 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday February 18, 2022 at Home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Veteran of The United States Navy, a Equipment Operator/Farmer,and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Gum Springs Baptist Church on Monday February 21, 2022 at 11:00 am. Chad Clanton and Ron Robins will be officiating. Burial will follow in Gum Springs Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday February 20, 2022 at Gum Springs Baptist Church. Mr Hugh Don Jordan will lie in state from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday February 21, 2022 at the Church..
Survivors are:
Wife of 67 Years- Evelyn Glass Jordan Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughter- Sheila Jordan Thrasher (Bill) Culleoka, TN
Grandchildren- Jordan Lee Thrasher (Paige Eldridge) Culleoka, TN
Jacy Thrasher Lewis (Hunter) Culleoka, TN
Great Grandchildren- Evelyn Mae Lewis
Thrasher Lee Lewis
Pallbearers- Jim Blum- Ed Powell- Raliegh Roberson- Danny Hendrix- Barry Glass- Adam Osborn- Eric Lanning- Ray Cobb
