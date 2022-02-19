LOCAL OBITUARY

Hugh Don Jordan , age 88 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday February 18, 2022 at Home after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Veteran of The United States Navy, a Equipment Operator/Farmer,and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Gum Springs Baptist Church on Monday February 21, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Chad Clanton and Ron Robins will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Gum Springs Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday February 20, 2022 at Gum Springs Baptist Church. Mr Hugh Don Jordan will lie in state from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday February 21, 2022 at the Church.. 

Survivors are: 

Wife of 67 Years-          Evelyn  Glass Jordan                              Lawrenceburg, TN 

Daughter-                      Sheila Jordan Thrasher (Bill)                Culleoka, TN  

Grandchildren-             Jordan Lee Thrasher (Paige Eldridge) Culleoka, TN  

                                        Jacy Thrasher Lewis (Hunter)              Culleoka, TN 

Great Grandchildren-  Evelyn Mae Lewis 

                                        Thrasher Lee Lewis 

Pallbearers- Jim Blum- Ed Powell- Raliegh Roberson- Danny Hendrix-                 Barry Glass- Adam Osborn- Eric Lanning- Ray Cobb 

      

