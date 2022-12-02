Hunter LeAnn Smith, age 29, of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church.
Hunter was a multi-faceted individual who excelled in every thing she did. She was a Licensed Insurance Producer, a certified microblader, a devoted pet caregiver, and a self-employed travel agent.
Hunter was deeply loved by everyone in her life and was an inspiration to many. She lived a life of creativity and beauty, which was evident in her passion for cosmetology and all things artistic.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Lacy Joe Marston and Carl Smith; her grandmother, Annie Lou Smith; fiancé, Michael Ray Sanders; and special uncle, Gary "Bubba" Marston.
She is survived by her mother, Pam Smith of Leoma, TN; her father, Tim Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Brandi Reed (Anthony) and Laci Smith (Jeff Marks), both of Collinwood, TN; grandmother, Marylin Marston of Leoma, TN; aunt, Shari Godley (Jon) of Brentwood, TN; four nephews, Austin Reed, Gunner Yocum, Aiden Marks, and Noah Marks; three nieces, Lakelyn Martin (Hunter), Jayden Reed, and Emma Marks; GBaby, Haven Ellis; special friend, Chetta Reinke; and most of all her special fur babies Keeko and Bodhi.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Monday, December 05, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Monday, December 05, 2022, with Rodney Livingston officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Foundry.
