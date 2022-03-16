Huron B. Speakman, age 84, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Pulaski, TN. He was a native of New Madrid, MO, retired from Chrysler, and a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church. Mr. Speakman served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Charlie and Velma Leona Bassham Speakman; his wife, Janice Darlene Hughes Speakman; and one son, Jeffrey Speakman.
He is survived by one sister, Janet Ridgeway of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Susan Pinnon of Arizona; two grandchildren, Katressia Regione and Nicholas Pinnon; and one great-grandchild, Blake Regione.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 19, 2022, with John Horne and Kevin Marston officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
