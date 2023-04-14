Ida M. Brewer, age 92, of Red Bay, AL passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Generations of Red Bay in Red Bay, AL. She was a native of Murfreesboro, TN, a retired sales clerk, and a member of Leanna Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Flora Newman Brewer; two sisters, Geneva Brewer Green and Faye Brewer Leonard; and two brothers, Floyd Brewer and Loyd Brewer.
She is survived by one brother, Jerry Brewer of Belmont, MS; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN, at 1:00 PM Friday, April 21, 2023, with Kevin Dye officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net
