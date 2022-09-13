Illa Dean Whitfield Martindale born on October 12, 1940 in Giles County to James and JoAnna Whitfield. The 3rd child to this union of the 5 children of whom 1 preceded her in death, Curtis Whitfield the only son. She departed this life at Limestone Health Facility September 11, 2022. She accepted Christ at an early age in Prospect, TN. at Phoenix Chapel. She attended Davis Academy in her early years and Bridgeforth High School in Pulaski, TN. On October 24, 1959 was united to her true love, the late Shelly (Jitty) Martindale, Jr and to this union were 4 children born. Ila loved taking care of her family, neighbors and friends. She was well known for her cakes, pies and teacakes. She was affectionately known as “Ida”. She worked many years as a housekeeper, poll clerk and babysitter. She had a deep love for singing and her church.
She is survived by her children,
Daughter, Velma Martindale Lowery of Athens, Alabama
Son, Darnell (Gina) Martindale of Elkmont, Alabama
Son, Timothy (Sandra Dobbins) Martindale of Columbia, Tennessee
Daughter, Robye Shree Martindale (Jerome) Shoulders of Elkmont, Alabama
Sisters, Shirley Lewis, Josephine Settles, Brenda Woodson, and Benita (Terrance) Cross.
A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special nieces, nephews, two loving caregivers, Vivian Collier and Mary Bledsoe and special caregivers from Limestone Nursing & Rehab Center formerly known as Limestone Health Facility.
The visitation will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Bennett- May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Payne Cemetery in Veto, Alabama.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Illa Dean Whitfield Martindale.
