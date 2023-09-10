Inez Graves, age 93, of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Graves, her son, Eugene Graves, and her grandson, Nicholas Graves.
Survivors include her sons, Roy Graves and Kathy of Arrington, TN, Kent Graves and Teresa of Goodspring, and Donnie Graves and Joy of Smyrna, her daughters, Annie Leslie and Ken of Deer Lodge, TN, Connie Staggs and Jeremy of Pulaski, and Bonnie Graves and Jerry of Fort Smith, AR, her sister-in-law, Barbara Fry, and her 23 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren
A Graveside Service for Inez will be held Monday, September 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Maplewood Cemetery, Pulaski, TN.
To plant a tree in memory of Inez Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.