Iris Dawn (Donna) Witherow, age 84, of Pulaski, TN died May 27th, 2022 at Alliance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C. She was born December 27, 1937 in Caswell Co. N.C. She was a devoted wife, a loving daughter, sister and a very special aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of Fairview Church of Christ, a Christian who loved God.
She met her husband, John who was in the Service while in North Carolina. They married in 1954. She quickly adapted to becoming a military wife and for the next 20 years she moved wherever John was stationed from VA to CA. and even Guam.
After his retirement from the U.S. Navy in 1975, he brought her to Giles County where they lived the remainder of their 58 years together, primarily in Minor Hill, Tn.
She made the decision last year to return to Burlington N.C. to be near her nephew and his wife. This had also been where she grew up and sometimes still referred to it as home.
Her sweet, quiet, humble spirit endeared her to us all. She will be greatly missed and was deeply loved by all who knew her.
The family request that In lieu of flowers, you please make a donation to Fairview Church of Christ, 1765 Industrial Loop Rd, Pulaski, TN. 38478 or to the Giles County Humane Society, PO Box 237, Pulaski, TN. 38478
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 16th at 11:00 am at Maplewood Cemetery, Pulaski Tn.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Breckenridge Witherow, Jr., parents Clyde Pittman Mize and Gladys Mary Richmond, one brother, two sisters, a nephew and a special nephew Richard Baker.
Survivors include 5 nieces, 4 local nieces by marriage and several great nieces and nephews.
Bennett-May & Pierce are in charge of arrangements for Iris Dawn “Donna” Witherow.
