Iva Dell Shedd, 90, of Waynesboro, died Saturday. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired Nurse’s Aide who later went on to work in Private Care. In her spare time, she was an avid quilter who created a beautiful assortment of quilts and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her Brother, Kenneth Mattox; Sister, Juanita Cox; Grandchildren, Chuck Skelton, Tabitha Casteel, Scott Skelton (Anita), Greg Shedd; Several Great Grandchildren; Aunt, Lois Kaiser; Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Tony Gordy officiating.
Interment will be at Deerfield Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
