Iva L. Moore, age 77, of Columbia, TN passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Columbia. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired cashier from Walmart, and a member of Barnesville Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noley and Annie Mae Ashmore Moore; three brothers, Troy Moore, Loyd Moore, Melvin Moore; and two sisters, Mary Evelyn Longshore and Dorothy Jane Moore.
She is survived by two brothers, Paris Moore (Leda) of Columbia, TN and Carl Moore (Marilyn) of Sun City, AZ; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 21, 2022, with Art McCormack officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
