Iva Christine Victory, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at NHC Scott, She attended New Salem Church of God. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and working outdoors.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Robert E. Victory; Parents, Hugh and Josie Frazier; Daughter, Sharon Henson Frost; 4 Sisters; 5 Brothers.
She is survived by her Sons, David W. Henson (Laura), Daniel L. Henson (Heather); Daughter, Tabatha Bates (Gary); Brother, Anthony Frazier (Ellen); Grandchildren, Tyler Henson (Jackie), Chayce Bates (Brook), Daxter Henson (Sydney), Shad Henson, Bella Henson, Jaidyn Henson; Great Grandchildren, Arabella Bates, Nolan Bates; Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
