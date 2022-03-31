J. W. Cullum, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Scott, AR, retired construction worker, and of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Cullum served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Washington and Hattie Belle Balcom Cullum; and one sister, Winnie L. Stafford.
He is survived by three children, Sheila Greene of Lawrenceburg, TN, Jamie Sawyer of Kenton, TN, and Roy Cullum of Kenton, TN; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.