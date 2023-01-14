Jack Dennis Willoughby, 76, of Pulaski, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Jack was born August 28, 1946, in Pulaski, TN to the late Edward and Margaret Jean Chapman Willoughby. He was retired from General Motors at Spring Hill, TN, enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing pool, auto mechanics and watching westerns and game shows on TV, but his favorite thing to watch was his grandson play baseball.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1 PM-3 PM at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 3 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caris Hospice: 2525 Perimeter Place Dr. Suite 136 Nashville, TN 37214.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Gayle Gilliam Willoughby of Pulaski; son Shane Willoughby and his wife Becky Grimmett Willoughby of Columbia; brother Donald Willoughby and wife Amanda of Charleston, TN; Mike Willoughby of Pulaski; sister Betty Willoughby Bassham and husband Tim of Pulaski; grandson Peyton Cole Willoughby of Columbia; several nieces and a host of cousins and special friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.