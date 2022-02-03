Jack Hill, age 82, of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, February 01, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from Evers Construction Company. Mr. Hill served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward and Beulah Martha Smith Hill; his wife, Martha Faye Nelson Hill; one sister, Joyce Henderson; and one brother, Charles Edward Hill, Jr.
He is survived by two daughters, Amanda Fisher (Kim) of Loretto, TN and Angee Rosson (Wade) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Billy Hill of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Veleda Roberts of Lawrenceburg, TN; and four grandchildren, Matt Rosson (Shea), Morgan Rhinehart (Matt), Crystal Buchholz (Riley), and Miles Fisher.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, February 04, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 05, 2022, with Billy Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Smith Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
