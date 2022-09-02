Jackie F. Land, age 86 of Fosters, passed away August 28, 2022 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 am at Magnolia Chapel South with Charlie Kerr and Randy Satterfield officiating and Magnolia Chapel South directing. Visitation will be held one hour prior at Magnolia Chapel South.
Services will also be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 am with Philip Farris officiating at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Busby - Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
He is preceded in death by his daughter; Sherry F. Davis, son; Terry B. Ferrell, and wife; Juanita L. Land and his parents; Aaron Edward Land and Ruby Sandlin Land.
Survivors include his wife Judith Garriz Land, sons; Harry Ferrell, Tony Garriz (Nathalie), sisters; Patsy L. Rittenberry (Sam), Linda L. Tignor, brothers; Bob Land (Betty), Bill Land, Jim Land (Elizabeth), Tom Land (Jean), Arnold Land (Jane), grandchildren; Brandy Gargis, Jennifer Breedlove, Christopher Garriz, Vicente Garriz, Bruno Quevado, five great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jack enjoyed family and friends, but above all he loved serving the Lord.
Pallbearers will be Justin Griffin, Brandon Griffin, Scot Sanderson, Ross Sanderson, Jackson Aaron, Slayde Aaron.
