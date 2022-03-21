LOCAL OBITUARY

Jackie Mae Prince McKey, 75, of Waynesboro, TN, passed away March 20, 2022 at Wayne County Health & Rehab. Jackie was a retired Hairdresser for Jackie’s Beauty Shop and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.

Jackie is survived by:

Sisters: Sherline Morris (James) and Cathie Hughes

Brother: David Lee Prince

Granddaughters: Ashley Nicole Kelly and Breanna Buttrum

(5) Great-grandchildren

(1) Great-great grandchild

She was preceded in death by:

Parents: Jessie Mac Prince and Mary Effie Daniel Prince

Daughter: Stacy Ranae Lard

Brothers: Larry Prince and Chris Prince

Brother-in-law: John Hughes

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Joel Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

