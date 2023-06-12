Jackie Staggs Johns, age 84 passed away Thursday, June 08, 2023, in Huntsville, AL where she was a longtime resident. Mrs. Johns previously resided in New Port, RI, Jacksonville Beach, FL, and Rockwood, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and graduated from Summertown High School. She attended nursing school in Rockwood, TN, and was a retired nurse from Diversicare of Big Springs. Mrs. Johns was a member of the Eastern Star, and of the Church of Christ Faith. She was active with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and volunteered at her grandsons' elementary school. Mrs. Johns loved baking, traveling, cruising, spending time with her family, and was an avid Rook player.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Ray and Anna Christine Gower Staggs; and one brother, Tony Staggs.
She is survived by one daughter, Karla Hardy (Keith) of Huntsville, AL; one son, Keith Johns (Becky) of Pell City, AL; three siblings, Don Staggs of Lawrenceburg, TN, Judy Staggs of Huntsville, AL, and Ray Staggs of Eagleville, TN; and four grandchildren, Jackson Hardy, Samuel Hardy, William Hardy, and Ben Hardy.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Monday, June 12, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Monday, June 12, 2023, with Rodney Livingston officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Huntsville Botanical Gardens at https://hsvbg.org/tribute-memorial-gifts. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
