Jackie Wayne Bledsoe, age 74, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Pulaski, TN, on February 12, 1948, member of New Zion Baptist Church, preceded in death by his parents, George Christopher and Elise Smith Bledsoe.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 4 PM to 7PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11 AM, at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, with burial to follow in New Zion Cemetery.
Survivors are: wife, Sandra Bledsoe, Pulaski, daughters, Trina Wallace and Bill, Pulaski, Tracy D. Boatright, Pulaski, Lacey Honey and Robbie, Pulaski, brothers, Ronnie Bledsoe and Hattie, Steve Bledsoe and Deborah, Chris Bledsoe, all of Pulaski, sisters, Kaye Edwards and Glen, Cathy Manning and Randall all of Pulaski, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.