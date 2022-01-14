Jackie Wayne Peck
Jackie Wayne Peck, 64, of Killen, AL, passed away January 12, 2022 at his home. Jackie was a retired carpenter and a member of Atlas Church of Christ.
Jackie is survived by:
Parents: Jack Albert Peck & Jewel Faye Parker Peck
Son: Jon Peck
Daughter: Chanda Peck
Brothers: Lane Peck and Vic Peck
Grandchildren: Lilly Peck, Miranda Peck, Mia Peck, and Logan Peck
Great-grandchild: Sophia
There will be a graveside service for Jackie on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at Atlas Cemetery with Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will then follow in the cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
