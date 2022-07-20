Jacquelyn Grayson Moore of Lynnville passed away on Sunday, July 17th, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Pulaski. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 23, 1930 and was 92 years old.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to garden and sing. She was a long time choir director at Sheffield First Church of the Nazarene and was currently a member of Columbia Grace Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation will be Friday, July 22nd, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home, at 1910 Elkton Pike in Pulaski, TN.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 in the chapel of Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow at McCains Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Noel R. Moore and daughter, Patricia L. Moore.
She is survived by,
Sons, Carter (Pam) Moore of Lynnville, TN
David (Cheryl) Moore of Senoia, GA
Grandchildren, Brian (Sandi) Moore of Port Orchard, WA. William (Rachyl) Moore of Orlando, FL.
Jason (Danielle) Moore of Bankston, AL. and Jared (Rachel) Moore of Santa Monica, CA.
Great-Grandchildren, Alex, Hudson, Grayson, Sarah, Kaylee, and Laiya Moore.
Sister, Becky Harrington of MI
Aunt, Vernette Gullett of CA.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Jacquelyn Grayson Moore.
