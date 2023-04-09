James A. "Buddy" Kimbrough, age 92, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Lawrenceburg Florist, and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Alexander Kimbrough, Sr., and Ruby Hudson Kimbrough; and one sister, Marion K. Krantz. He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nephew, and great-great-nephew.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside service and inurnment will be conducted at Mimosa Cemetery at 11 AM Saturday, April 15, 2023. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
