James A. Stephenson, age 94, of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Westpoint, TN, and retired from the U.S. Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer after 22 years of service where he served his country honorably. He was also retired from the United States Postal Service and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Milton and Alene Horne Stephenson; his wife of 67 years, Ruby Jewell Williams Stephenson; four sisters, Mabel Bryson, Bessie Tidwell, Elizabeth Cozart, and Sue Cozart; one brother, Ed Stephenson; and one son, Larry A. Stephenson.
He is survived by two sons, Dennis K. Stephenson (Denise) of Holly Springs, NC, and Gregory J. Stephenson (Carolyn) of Leoma, TN; daughter-in-law, Teresa Stephenson (widow of Larry Stephenson) of Muscle Shoals, AL; twelve grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, September 02, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, September 02, 2023, with Mickey Brackin officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
