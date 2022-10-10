James Allen Martin, age 83 of Mars Hill in Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his Wife, children and Family. He was a lifelong member of Mars Hill United Methodist church. In his spare time, he loved singing in the choir, camping, woodworking, and was a Mason and a Shriner
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Roy W. and Opal Ballentine Martin; Brother Maurice Ancil Martin; Sister Robbie Faye Caperton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Cynthia Smith Martin; 2 Children, Nathan A Martin (Sherry), Sharon Martin Polk (Bobby); 4 Grandchildren, Cassie Urban (Jason), Marty Polk (Michelle), Whitney Martin (Drew), Wyatt Martin; 8 Great grandchildren; plus extended family.
Visitation will be held at Mars Hill United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 P.M.
The Funeral service will be on be held at Mars Hill United Methodist Church Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Brother Billy Beal officiating.
Interment will be at Mars Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.