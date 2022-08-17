James Alton Curtis, age 84, of Hohenwald, TN passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a retired truck driver, and of the Pentecostal Faith. Mr. Curtis served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas A. and Mary Elsie Staggs Curtis.
He is survived by two daughters, Darlene Larsen (Pete) of Hampshire, TN, and Gina Larsen of AZ; three grandchildren, Brandon Larsen of Hohenwald, TN, Marissa Larsen, and Alexandria Larsen, both of AZ; three great-grandchildren, Eliana, Sienna, and Brayden; and two brothers, Tim Curtis and Dee Curtis, both of IN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Friday, August 19, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Friday, August 19, 2022, with Bill Webb officiating. Interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
