James Arnold Blade, Sr., age 74, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Giles County, TN, retired from Graphic Packaging, and a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Blade served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam Era.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Jewel Blade Collins; one brother, Donald Collins; and one sister, Judy Ann Blade.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Malecia Dianne Renfro Blade of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, James Arnold Blade, Jr. (Shelly) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Monica Ann Blade Mausof (Ken) of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren, Cristin Jacobs, Amanda Mausof, Brittany Huffines, Micki Edgin, and Ali Blade, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; seven great-grandchildren, Carson Jacobs, Hazel Jacobs, Charlee Jacobs, Vivian Mausof, Aiden Huffines, Haley Huffines, and Mavis Edgin; and one brother, Dwight Raymond of Pulaski, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 22, 2022, with Clint Bassham officiating. Interment will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
