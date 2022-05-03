James Boles, Jr., age 64, a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Florence, Alabama.
James was born in Parma, Missouri on May 12, 1957 and was the son of the late James Robert Boles and the late Clara Lou Frances (Smith) Boles. He was a farmer that enjoyed lawn mowers, mowing grass, and working on cars.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty Lehotz and Ruby Parsons, as well as many best friends, Kim Martin, Josh Turner, Mi’Yonna Turner, Deonnar Rhodes, Kavordre Young, Guy Turner and Ella Mea Turner.
