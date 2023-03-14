James N. Bryant, age 82, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a farmer, and a member of Leoma Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Franklin and Hester Marie Gobbell Bryant.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Bryant of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Barry Bryant of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Beth Bryant of Columbia, TN; four grandchildren, Koral Marie Bryant, Reilee Jade Bryant, Seth Bryant Perez, and Alexandra Marie Perez; one sister, Carolyn Kay Limbaugh of Leoma, TN; and Sheryl Bryant of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 16, 2023, with Chad Franklin and Micah Rochester officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Youth With A Mission (YWAM), 10121 Grandview Road, Kansas City, MO 64137 or giving.ywamkansascity.com. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
