James "Danny" Clayton, age 71, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, a taxidermist, and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lermon "L. P." and Gladys Gertrude Clayton Clayton; one sister, Nathalee Perry; and one niece, Trisha James.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Putnam Clayton of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Jamie Clayton of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandsons, Trevor Clayton (Bailey), Chase Clayton, Drayke Clayton, and Justin Cornelius (Daniell), all of Lawrenceburg, TN; one great-granddaughter, Vivian Jean Cornelius of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Mathadee Clayton (Pat) and Donnie Clayton (Gail), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Connie Brown of Lawrenceburg, TN; and beloved pet of 15 years, Peaches.
The family would like to thank family members: sister-in-law, Pat Clayton; niece, Donna "Pooh Bear" White; and sister, Connie Brown as they have guided us and assisted us through this journey of care and love for Danny during his illness. Also, a special thanks to the staff of Avalon Hospice for the love, care, and compassion of our loved one.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 03, 2022, at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Mars Hill Baptist Church at 1:00 PM Friday, February 04, 2022, with Chad Moore and Jeff Overton officiating. Interment will follow at New Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.