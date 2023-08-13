James Clinton Adams, age 83, of Minor Hill, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023. James was born October 6, 1939, the oldest of 13 children, to the late Clinton Talmadge and Tienie Lucille Harwell Adams. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Gene Austin Adams, Margaret Cheatham, Bobby Adams, Gary Adams, Janice Popejoy, Roger Adams, Beverly Robinson, and Betty Joe Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Peggy Sue Willis Adams of Minor Hill, his son Wayne Clinton Adams and Mary Jo of Minor Hill, his daughters, Deborah Kay "Debbie" Adams Woodard and Virgil of Minor Hill and Wendy Leigh Adams and Harvy Spivy of Minor Hill, his brother, Phillip Adams of Goodspring, his sisters, Barbara Perkins and Johnny of Pulaski, Kathy Dickey and Gary of Pulaski, and Carol Caldwell and Lynn of Spring Hill, his 3 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, and his 5 great grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren.
He graduated from Minor Hill High School and served in the Tennessee National Guard for 5 years and the United States Navy for 11 years. He then went on to retire from Denbo. James was a master Woodworker, he could take a piece of wood and turn it into a beautiful piece of furniture.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Following the Visitation will be a Graveside Service at 1:30 PM at Minor Hill Cemetery.
