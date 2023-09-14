James Clyde “J.C.” Barnett, 93, of Loretto, passed away September 13, 2023, at NHC-Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a school administrator, a member of Faith Baptist Church-Loretto, and a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors include:
Son: Wade Barnett
Daughter: Tamatha Joyner (Kevin)
Grandchildren: Jeremiah Joyner, Ezra Joyner, Glory Joyner & John Wesley Barnett
Preceded in death by:
Wife: Margie Ritter Barnett
Parents: William Hershel Barnett & Aileen Hughes Barnett
Brothers: Roger Dale Hughes & Kenneth Travis Barnett
Sisters: Betty Jo Murrell, Lou Nell Hood & Shelby Jean Purcell
Visitation will be on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Faith Baptist Church, Loretto. The funeral service will be on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 2:00pm, at the church, with Bro. James Prince & Tony Schultz officiating. The body will lie in state from 1:00 – 2:00pm, before the service. Burial will be at Restview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Tim Murrell, John Wesley Barnett, Ezra Joyner, Caleb Barnett, Jeremiah Joyner, Mark Rohling, Garrett Brown, Samuel Schultz & Daniel Schultz.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
