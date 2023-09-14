LOCAL OBIT 2

James Clyde “J.C.” Barnett, 93, of Loretto, passed away September 13, 2023, at NHC-Lawrenceburg, TN.  He was a school administrator, a member of Faith Baptist Church-Loretto, and a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

Survivors include:

            Son: Wade Barnett

            Daughter:  Tamatha Joyner (Kevin)

            Grandchildren:  Jeremiah Joyner, Ezra Joyner, Glory Joyner & John Wesley Barnett

Preceded in death by:

            Wife:  Margie Ritter Barnett

            Parents:  William Hershel Barnett & Aileen Hughes Barnett

            Brothers:  Roger Dale Hughes & Kenneth Travis Barnett

            Sisters:  Betty Jo Murrell, Lou Nell Hood & Shelby Jean Purcell

Visitation will be on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Faith Baptist Church, Loretto.  The funeral service will be on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 2:00pm, at the church, with Bro. James Prince & Tony Schultz officiating.  The body will lie in state from 1:00 – 2:00pm, before the service.  Burial will be at Restview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Tim Murrell, John Wesley Barnett, Ezra Joyner, Caleb Barnett, Jeremiah Joyner, Mark Rohling, Garrett Brown, Samuel Schultz & Daniel Schultz. 

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

