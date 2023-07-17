LOCAL OBITUARY

James Darrell Twilley, 74, of Florence, passed away July 16, 2023, at his residence. He was retired from Tarkett as a schedule coordinator after 43 years of service, a member of Shiloh Church of Christ and a United States Army National Guard Veteran.

Survivors include:

            Wife of 53 years:  Gwen Johns Twilley

            Son:  Todd Twilley

            Grandson:  Tyler Twilley

            Sister-in-law:  Linda Barnett (Steve)

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  James Arlen Twilley & Gwendolyn Strong Twilley

            Sister:  Deborah West

            Brother:  Kenneth Twilley

Visitation will be Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 10:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Greg Dial officiating.  Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery. 

Pallbearers will be:  Tyler Twilley, Steve Barnett, Drew Barnett, Brandon May, Brantley May, Connor May & Buck Robertson. 

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. 

