James Darrell Twilley, 74, of Florence, passed away July 16, 2023, at his residence. He was retired from Tarkett as a schedule coordinator after 43 years of service, a member of Shiloh Church of Christ and a United States Army National Guard Veteran.
Survivors include:
Wife of 53 years: Gwen Johns Twilley
Son: Todd Twilley
Grandson: Tyler Twilley
Sister-in-law: Linda Barnett (Steve)
Preceded in death by:
Parents: James Arlen Twilley & Gwendolyn Strong Twilley
Sister: Deborah West
Brother: Kenneth Twilley
Visitation will be Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 10:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Greg Dial officiating. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Tyler Twilley, Steve Barnett, Drew Barnett, Brandon May, Brantley May, Connor May & Buck Robertson.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
