James Donald “Jim” Willis, 76, of Florence, AL, passed away January 18, 2023 at NAMC. Jim was retired from Florence Recycling and was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was an avid lover of classic cars and the Auburn Tigers. Go War Eagle!
Jim is survived by:
Son: Robert Willis
Daughters: Annie Higle & Vikki Smith
Brothers: Glenn Willis, Danny Willis, and Steve Willis
(9) Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren
His Special Friend: Deonna Russell
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Alan Willis and Delma Willis
Wife: Vickie Lynn Willis
Sisters: Jeannie Tidwell & Alma Kral
Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2023 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday at 10:00 A.M. graveside at Railroad Cemetery in Iron City, TN. Bro. Mike Nabors will officiate.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
