LOCAL OBITUARY

James Donald “Jim” Willis, 76, of Florence, AL, passed away January 18, 2023 at NAMC. Jim was retired from Florence Recycling and was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was an avid lover of classic cars and the Auburn Tigers. Go War Eagle!

Jim is survived by:

Son: Robert Willis

Daughters: Annie Higle & Vikki Smith

Brothers: Glenn Willis, Danny Willis, and Steve Willis

(9) Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren

His Special Friend: Deonna Russell

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Alan Willis and Delma Willis

Wife: Vickie Lynn Willis

Sisters: Jeannie Tidwell & Alma Kral

Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2023 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday at 10:00 A.M. graveside at Railroad Cemetery in Iron City, TN. Bro. Mike Nabors will officiate.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

