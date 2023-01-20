James Douglas Wooley passed away on January 17th, 2023 in Prospect, TN. He was born in Stuttgart, Germany on November 11th, 1969 and was 53 years old.
James was a very hardworking man who relaxed when he needed to, however he was always available to anyone for help if they needed it. He had a passion for cars. James loved coming across new or cool animals to show people. He loved the sun and heat; he enjoyed spending most of his time outdoors with nature.
A celebration of life with the scheduled at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Graham, Grandparents, Rebecca and Charlie Graham, and Sister, Francis Meaders.
He is survived by,
His Daughter, Lily “Rugrat” Wooley of Franklin Park, IL
Step-son, Jeffery (Cassidy) Hurt of Groton, CT
3 Step-granddaughters, Olivia, Phoenix, Desiree Hurt
The journey of my life has suddenly transgressed. It feels like everything has abruptly regressed, all the happiness in my life has gone down to the pits. All moments of joy have broken down to bits. That path of my destiny has become a dead end because I lost a day, who was also my best friend, I miss you.
For any condolences, please write a letter or email with a great memory of James to lillianwooley@gmail.com or 2905 Lincoln St, Franklin Park, IL 60131.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for James Douglas Wooley.
